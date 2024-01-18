Insecurity: IGP Launches Special Intervention Squad

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has inaugurated a Special Intervention Squad (SIS) to deal with growing insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and other parts of the country. Conceived as an elite unit of the Police Force, the SIS comprises specially-trained, well-equipped and highly mobile police officers that possess the capacity for rapid intervention and effective containment of significant security breaches, such as those currently threatening the suburbs of the FCT.

In his address at the launch yesterday, the IGP disclosed that sophisticated arms, drones, and vehicles will be deployed during the operation to contain the excesses of the non-state actors testing the will of the state. While reiterating the commitment of the police to security and public safety, Egbetokun vowed to deny criminal elements freedom of action in the FCT and its environs. He said: “As I stand before you today, I am imbued with a profound sense of duty as we confront the crisis of kidnappings and violent crimes presently afflicting our esteemed nation, particularly in and around the Federal Capital Territory.

The alarming rise in criminal activities without equivocation demands immediate and resolute action from us all. It is thus with a determined spirit that I proudly announce the inauguration of the Special Intervention Squad. “This initiative is not just born out of necessity, but out of foresight, diligent planning and commitment to enhancing the already robust security architecture of our nation’s capital.

“Envisioned to include a thousand personnel in each state, the SIS is launched today with officers and men from each tactical unit of the Force, supplemented by a formidable arsenal of operational assets, including sophisticated arms, drones, and vehicles. “These assets, some of which are displayed here, are ready for deployment to counteract the security threats. This deployment symbolises our unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our people, sending a clear message that criminal elements will find no sanctuary within the FCT, and by extension, Nigeria.”

He pledged to collaborate with the military as well as other relevant security agen- cies to achieve the expected outcome, adding: “We recognise the challenges before us and are cognizant that the journey ahead is arduous. However, it is with unwavering resolve that we embark on this mission, driven by a shared responsibility to restore peace and order to all troubled communities across the nation. “Beyond immediate intervention, the SIS will also engage in community- oriented policing.

By working hand-in-hand with community leaders, residents, and all stakeholders, we aim to fortify the already strong bonds between the Police Force and the communities, ensuring that every corner of the FCT remains a safe haven for its inhabitants.”