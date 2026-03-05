Insecurity: IGP Inaugurates State Police C’ttee, Gives 4 Weeks For Report

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, has set the tone for State Policing model, with the inauguration of a committee yesterday in Abuja.

This came barely a week after President Bola Tinubu tasked the National Assembly on the urgent need to cause an amendment to the Constitution, to provide for State Police.

After that, President Tinubu confirmed plans to establish state police to help tackle the deteriorating security situation, the Senate last week expressed its readiness to fast-track the amendment of the 1999 Constitution to accommodate its establishment.

In demonstration of the immediacy of the policing system amid the security challenges in parts of the country, the police chief gave the Prof. Olu Ogunsakin-led committee four weeks to submit report. Other members of the committee are Commissioner of Police Bode Ojajuni (Secretary), DCP Okebechi Agora, DCP Suleyman Gulma, ACP Ikechukwu Okafor, CSP Tolulope Ipinmisho, and Emmanuel Ojukwu.

The panel is saddled with the responsibility of reviewing existing policing models within and outside Nigeria, assessing community security needs and emerging risks across the country, proposing an operational framework for the establishment and coordination of State Police structures.

They are expected to also address issues relating to recruitment, training, standards, and resource allocation, develop robust accountability and oversight mechanisms to ensure professionalism and public trust.

He said: “The task before this Committee is both significant and timely, as it speaks directly to our collective determination to strengthen Nigeria’s internal security architecture and ensure that policing in our country remains responsive to the realities of our communities.

“Across the nation, we continue to confront evolving security challenges that require innovative thinking, strategic collaboration, and a willingness to explore reforms that will enhance our capacity to protect lives and property.