Insecurity: IGP Disu Promises More Operational Bases In Kwara

The new Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Ridwan Disu, has disclosed that more operational bases would be established in Kwara State to rout bandits, kidnappers, and all forms of criminality.

The IGP, who disclosed this on Monday in Ilorin, stated that he was part of the tactical team that visited Kwara State early last month to quell the ravaging insecurity in some parts of the State.

“I was in Kwara State last month, in fact, I stayed three weeks to crush insecurity here. I am for Kwara, I know Kwara and its problems, I like Kwara and I will do all in my power to restore civility here,” he promised.

Addressing his men and other security stakeholders at the state police command in Ilorin, Disu explained that he was concerned with any issue bordering on insecurity and general criminality.

He, however, appreciated all the notable stakeholders especially his men and the residents who have always availed useful information to security operatives in their battles against insecurity.

Disu said: “I have come to say thank you for all you have been doing to the police.”

The police chief sought more cooperation and support from the citizens, especially traditional institutions, saying: “I want more cooperation.

“The criminals cannot take our land from us, it’s our land, we shall not at any time relinquish it to them,”

Disu further lauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his untiring support to the police, “I have visited and thanked the Governor for his assistance, he has really helped us in fighting those criminals,” he said.

He promised to attend to the myriad of challenges confronting the police in the course of their duties.

“Every day a policeman including myself, lives is a blessing, we are not always sure of returning home alive after we say goodbye to our families. I am going to look into your plight,” he assured.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Adekimi Ojo, appreciated the emirate for their steadfastness to the police, asking for more from other traditional institutions across the state.