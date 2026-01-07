Insecurity: IGP Deploys DIG Gumel, 17 CPs To Strategic Commands

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has deployed newly promoted Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Mohammed Usaini Gumel, and 17 Commissioners of Police to strategic departments, commands and formations.

The deployment, according to the police hierarchy, is aimed at strengthening operational capacity, enhancing leadership effectiveness, improving public safety and boosting service delivery nationwide.

In a statement yesterday, Force Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin announced that Gumel had been deployed to head the Force Intelligence Department FID).

Among the commissioners redeployed to state commands are Aina Adesola, posted to the Delta State Police Command; Umar Mohammed Hajedia, deployed to the Kebbi State Police Command; and Iyamah Daniel Edobor, posted to the Bayelsa State Police Command.

Other deployments include Osagie John AgansIrabor as Commissioner of Police, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, FCID Annex, Lagos; Johnson Ayodeji Babalola as Commissioner of Police, Special Enquiries Bureau, FCID, Abuja; and Adepegba K. Adetoye as Commissioner of Police, Marine Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja.