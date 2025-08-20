The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on Wednesday approved the creation of two Area Commands and the upgrading of five police stations to Divisions in Benue State.

The structural adjustment became inevitable as a result of challenges that befall the command in the course of policing troubled local government areas.

The state’s Police Commands Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Udeme Edet, in a statement, said an appraisal of the current security challenges and operations carried out in recent times reveals that some geographical gaps exist between the police and the people in some local government areas, hence the adjustment.

“The two Area Commands created are: Daudu Area Command and Naka Area Command, while the five police stations that have been upgraded to police Divisions are Ayilamo, Yelwata, Jato-Aka, Ugbokolo and Agan Police Divisions.

“Daudu Area Command shall supervise Guma, Daudu Yelwata and Agan Police Division, while Naka Area Command shall supervise Naka, Apa, Agatu and Ugbokolo Police Divisions.

“This adjustment will assist the command in policing troubled areas with large and difficult terrains.

“These Divisions will also ensure quick resolution of conflict between farmers and herders and facilitate quick response to distress calls”.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP. Emenari Ifeanyi appreciated the Inspector General of Police for his continuous support to the command, adding that “this crucial adjustment is geared toward bringing permanent solutions to the challenges bedevilling these areas”.

CP Ifeanyi also appreciated Governor Hyacinth Alia for his support of the command in the fight to ensure the security of lives and property in the state.