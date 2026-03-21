Insecurity: Igbo Movement Backs Tinubu On State Police

The proposal for the establishment of State Police by the Federal Government has received the support of the pan-Igbo organisation under the aegis of the Igbodike Movement.

Rising from a meeting of the body, the National Coordinator of Igbodike Movement, Dr Peter Nwankwo, expressed concerns over the deepening insecurity both in the South East and the entire Nation lamenting that it is most regrettable.

The body described the move for the establishment of State Police as one landmark impetus by the regime of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu towards stemming the avalanche of killings, kidnappings and arson across the country.

“We, the members of Igbodike Movement, having x-rayed the avalanche of killings, kidnappings, and arson across the country, are of the view that the establishment of State Police would be far-reaching in checking the insecurity in the country”

“We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his swift move geared towards the establishment of the state police system in Nigeria.”

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met lots of rot in the security system, which created mountainous challenges before his administration”

“His move to establish state policing independently supervised by state governments is a landmark achievement that Nigerians must acknowledged”

“Igbodike Movement has vowed to mobilise and sensitise the people of South East and South South to support the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office for the continuation of his landmark legacy projects for our people”

“Igbodike Movement observes that the establishment of state police in Nigeria would help to improve overall security in the country by allowing states to more effectively address security challenges within their own territories”

The body posited that the domestication of policing would produce a rapid response to issues of crime and criminality at the grassroots, hence killing the monsters called banditry and kidnapping in the country.

“This localised approach to policing will lead to quick response and more effective crime prevention efforts”

“Igbodike Movement noted that the state police establishment will enhance community relations. State police forces will have better relationships with the communities they serve, as they will be more familiar with the local environment and culture”

“This can help to build trust between law enforcement and the public, leading to more effective crime prevention and resolution”

“State police forces can also allocate resources based on the specific needs of their own communities, rather than being dependent on centralised decision-making from the federal government”

‘This can lead to more efficient use of resources and better-targeted law enforcement efforts”

“Igbodike Movement noted that the establishment of the state police will improve accountability. State police forces will be more accountable to their local communities, as local residents and authorities will have more direct oversight over police activities”

“This can help to reduce incidents of police abuse and misconduct, as well as improve overall professionalism and integrity within the force”

“Igbodike Movement affirms that the establishment of state police will reduce political interference, and the Federal Government can reduce political interference in law enforcement activities at the state level”

“This can help to improve the independence and effectiveness of state police forces, leading to better overall security outcomes”, the body stated.