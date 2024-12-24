Insecurity: Ifelodun LG Commences Non-Indigene Registration

Share

The Executive Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government Area (LGA), Kwara State, Hadji Abdulrasheed Femi Yusuf, has inaugurated a 20-member committee to commence immediate registration of non-indigenes residing in the LGA.

The committee, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Abdulqadri Jimba, has been tasked with establishing a comprehensive registration process and creating a database to enhance planning and strengthen security across the local government area.

The Chairman explained that every non-indigene would be required to provide proof of identity and residence, where applicable, adding that “the initiative aims to address the activities of criminal elements in our communities. Registered individuals will be issued cards confirming their status”.

He urged the committee to ensure transparency, fairness, and confidentiality throughout the exercise, while also working within the stipulated timeline.

“We expect you to engage traditional rulers, the Fulani association, and development associations in each community to ensure widespread awareness and cooperation,” he added.

The committee, which is chaired by Chief Ibrahim Lawal, has Hon. Felix Ajani, Tunde Lawal Alaro, Rasheed Shuaib, Jodi Folorunsho, Shina Jejelola, Ranti Adeyinka Sheun, Yusuf Aweda, Hon. Idris Isiaka Olatunji,l and Qudus Audu as members.

Other members are Suleiman Bifo, Kabir Lawal, Rasheed Owolabi, Abdullahi Awayewaserere, Toyin Abdullahi, Razaq Arikiyeri, Lateef Oni, Akeem Olayinka Nurudeen, Samuel Bala, and Bolaji Olayemi, who would serve as Secretary.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Ibrahim Lawal expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence reposed in members of the committee, assuring the Council Chairman of their dedication and determination to tackle insecurity head-on in the local government area.

“As Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

works tirelessly on security, the Chairman is complementing these efforts to address insecurity across the local government. We are committed to supporting this mission,” he stated.

