Insecurity: I Weep Each Time Nigerians Are Killed, Says Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said the restoration of peace and unity in Plateau State and across Nigeria is the primary responsibility of the government, noting that foreign intervention cannot bring lasting stability.

Speaking at the Jos Polo Field during the reception of new defectors into the APC, he urged citizens to actively support peace-building efforts. Akpabio also reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to ending violence in Plateau and other parts of the country.

He said: “We are calling on God the Almighty to help us at the centre to bring peace to Plateau. “Anybody that will rule Plateau must be committed to peace. This is the only party that cares for you.

“I stand here representing the President and to assure you that we will do everything possible to ensure you have peace. “It is not people outside that will come and give you peace. It is we that must bring peace. “We must live in peace with one another. Nigeria must have peace for progress to come.

“Let me assure the people of Plateau State that your concerns are going to be addressed. I cry whenever I hear the killing of a human being, whether a child or an adult.

“This problem we are having now did not start today; so many people have died in Plateau. Nigeria is crying out. “A lot of blood has been shed, and we are not happy.

The President of Nigeria is equally not happy.” The Senate President further said: “The whole thing started in 2010. Most of the reports you are hearing, that they are using internationally, were reports prepared in 2010.