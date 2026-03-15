Insecurity: How Drones, Modern Tech Acquisition Fuel Terrorist Attacks On Troops – Investigation

There are strong indications that the recent violent attacks on some troops’ locations in the North East general area, could be linked to the acquisition of unarmed aerial vehicles (drones) by terrorists. Highly placed security sources, who spoke in confidence with Sunday Telegraph, expressed concern about the development, which they claimed, has added a “dangerous layer” to the security challenges confronting the nation.

They, however, assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has the capacity to contain the excesses of Boko Haram, Islamic State of West Africa Province (I SWAP) terrorists, and other violent extremists across the theatres of Operation. Sunday Telegraph reports that renewed attacks on troops’ locations in Borno State, especially, in the last few weeks, had resulted in the loss of few gallant officers, and soldiers.

However, hundreds of terrorists, including their commanders, tax collectors, logistics suppliers, and other saboteurs, were neutralised by troops, with the support of civilian joint task force, local hunters, and hybrid forces. “There is no denying the fact that we lost a few of our gallant officers, and fighting forces in our ongoing, relentless counterterrorism and counterinsurgency war, to assert the overwhelming authority of the Nigerian State.

“This is largely due to the possession of drones, which has given the terrorists the limited leverage of intelligence and surveillance on the location of troops, and their movements”, according to one of the sources. Another reliable source, who weighed-in on the subject matter, said the Military High Command was aware of the development, which has since necessitated a review of strategies, in response to the dynamic nature of asymmetric warfare in particular, and crime in general.

“There is no Military the world over that does not suffer casualty during a war situation, meaning that our globally acknowledged Armed Forces cannot be an exception. “In the face of this reality, however, is the fact that our troops have continued to manifest superior power over the non-state actors, in this context.

“We are taking them out in hundreds, and that accounts for the reported cases of surrenders, and the rescue of hundreds of hostage victims. “Nigerians should be rest assured that Nigeria will triumph over insecurity and this will happen in no distant time”, he offered. Why attack the military, police, and security agents persist Rtd Police Chief To a retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and security expert, the rise in insurgency is political.

He pointed to the recent statement credited to the Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, that the Federal Government knows the bandits and their locations. “They know where they are, and the security agencies follow me to the forest to interface with the bandits.” Gumi was quoted as saying.

Further, the Source said that “the bandits were being aided by foreign countries that supply arms and ammunition to the bandits. And unless and until terrorism and its sponsors are taken out, they will continue to pose problems to our nation,” the Source said. “The insurgency persists due to the lack of political will on the part of the government.

If they really want to tackle it, they can do it. May God continue to keep and protect our soldiers and policemen who are continually defending this country.” Also, our source said that the current administration cannot be fully blamed, as they took over the government before they realised the enormity of what they are dealing with.

“The immediate past Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, was negotiating and interfacing with the bandits when school children were abducted in Kebbi and Niger States. With that kind of situation, it shows the lack of seriousness on the part of the government. Closely related to this is the issue of logistics.

Give it to our soldiers and policemen to hold their own when the chips are down. Our men are some of the finest professionals you can find anywhere in the world. The budget and funds meant for their welfare do not get to them. The wife of a former IGP was getting the contract for uniforms and kits.

Yet they end up buying boots and other accessories for themselves. “With the current price of PMS, it will be difficult, if not impossible, to fuel vehicles for patrol, let alone embark on aggressive patrol, which they ask them to do. Where would they get the money from? asked the source.

Sources within the security confided in the Sunday Telegraph that Forces have shunned President Bola Tinubu’s call that more men be recruited to boost the number of troops and policemen.