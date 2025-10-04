Insecurity: How Do We Protect Our Protectors?

Back in the day, the sight of ba ton-wielding police officers clad in their khaki shorts and shirts, mov– ing about the neighborhood, was more than enough to stop whatever affray was taking place and reassure the public that they were safe. Of course, this was in the 60s and early 70s when the security situation in the country was not as compromised, and most people were still able to sleep with both eyes closed – especially because armed robbery incidents were a rarity. What was common back then were light crimes such as those by people breaking into houses for petty pilfering or of others into pickpocketing and the like. At that time, most people only heard the sounds of gunfire either on October 1 when the nation celebrated its Independence Day, during military parades or when those living near various shooting ranges heard uniformed officers hone their shooting proficiencies. These ranges often dotted the country taking care of the needs of the various military and police formations. But as time went by, the scenery changed for the worse as crass criminality in the country became the order of the day, with many blaming the fallout on the 30-month-long Civil War, which ended on January 15, 1970.

This is purportedly because many of those who had fought on both the federal and biafran sides had then been laid off, at the end of hostilities and struggled to secure jobs. And as we are all aware of, for a person to survive during this time, such an individual had to beg, borrow or steal, owing to the stark realities of the time! Of course, with weapons in their hands it was easier for them to imbibe the third option– stealing; this time with extreme violence. Consequently, as the rising criminals became more brutal, the law enforcement officers metamorphosed from moving around with batons to also carrying more lethal weapons first in the form of bolt action Mark 4s, to AK-47s which are both semi and fully automatic firearms. Of course, the move was to allow them to keep abreast of their adversaries – the armed robbers when it came to the use of fire power! Government did not just stop at this, it also stepped up the training of police officers and enhanced their wellbeing by providing them with bulletproof vests, communication gadgets, vehicles and other facilities to make them better able to fulfill their primary assignment –the protection of the lives and property of the citizenry.

Unfortunately, despite these efforts the police have not been able to keep abreast with the antics of the non-state actors so much that the military, which is usually not supposed to be saddled with domestic operations, has virtually taken over the functions of the police in almost all the 36 states of the federation. Regrettably, even the presence of the undoubtedly much better trained and motivated military has not done much to checkmate the activities of the enemies of state who are still making life unbearable for millions of Nigerians. From Sokoto in the North to Imo in the South, people are living harrowing lives of uncertainty whether they will be kidnapped, maimed or worse still, killed due to the activities of these rampaging non-state actors. While there is no denying the fact that they (police and military) are doing a yeoman’s job of keeping their fellow Nigerians safe, very sadly, recent developments have cast much indignation over the sacrifices they are making to secure the people. According to recent reports, in just two weeks alone, roughly 53 security operatives have been killed while trying to protect their fellow Nigerians; and undoubtedly this figure will run into hundreds in years to come, consequently raising the million- naira question: who will now protect our protectors? Just last month, 16 security personnel were killed in an ambush by a combined team of armed herdsmen and local militia gangs at Agu Centre in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

The security personnel, made up of policemen and members of the Benue State Civil Protection Guards (BSCPG), ran into the ambush during a clearance operation between Tse Agbami and Agu Centre on the border with Ukum LGA. Their operational trucks were burnt and motorbikes were carted away by the armed gang. The latest attack had come on the heels of the earlier highlighted data showing that 53 security operatives were killed across the country in just two weeks. The casualties included soldiers, police officers, personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Immigration and Customs officers, vigilantes, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), and state Community Watch groups. Meanwhile, data released last December had indicated that no fewer than 326 security personnel were killed between January 2023 and October 2024. They were reportedly killed by bandits, hoodlums, gunmen, Boko Haram terrorists, cultists and armed robbers across the country. In addition to the fatalities, several others were said to have been abducted. On March 14 last year, 17 military personnel comprising four officers, and 13 soldiers were gruesomely murdered by some irate youths in Delta State during a peace mission in Okuama community. Despite the best efforts of the military and other intelligence agencies, nobody has been brought to book for the dastardly acts.

Instead, a month later, 17 soldiers on anti-banditry operations were killed in the Bangi community, Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State. Since the state of insecurity worsened in the country, not only have thousands of civilians been killed, thousands of security personnel have also fallen. This therefore, calls to fore the fact that the rate at which security operatives on duty are being killed, across the country, has become increasingly worrisome. While discerning Nigerians appreciate the risks that our security personnel face in the course of carrying out their lawful duties, it is crystal clear there is heightened need for them to be more proactive in performing their professional duties so as not to become so vulnerable to attacks. In this regard, the importance of enhanced intelligence cannot be understated because in truth, it is even more important than the arms they carry. Proper intelligence will not only give them greater protection by limiting attacks from ambushes by non-state actors, more importantly, it will enable them take the fight to the same enemies of the state, which will in turn reduce their ability to terrorise both civilians and security personnel alike. Rising insecurity across the land, especially in the North, had Northern elders, on the platform of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) recently, calling on President Bola Tinubu to immediately declare a state of emergency in the entire northern region. As things stand, the government and its top military brass have to come up with a way of not only keeping us safe but also ensuring our protectors are secure, if they wish to effectively checkmate the rising spate of insecurity in the country!