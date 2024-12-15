Insecurity: How Buhari Deployed Asari Dokubo’s Men to States

Share

Ex-militant leader and a prominent voice in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo, has revealed how former President Muhammadu Buhari contracted and deployed members of his private security outfit to different security flashpoints across several states in the country.

This revelation was contained in a trending video on multiple social media platforms. The video showed Dokubo surrounded by supporters, giving a performance report of his men across the country, to some people.

The ex-warlord recalled that their first operation was on November 3, 2021, during the Anambra election.

He said: “Because of the performance of our people in Anambra, the government asked us to go to Imo State.

“In Imo, we did what nobody thought was possible; where they said there were tunnels and hoodlums were running through tunnels, our people defied the odds and went there. At the dreaded Valley (Mother Valley) we entered”.

According to Dokubo, his men were daring and courageous and several of them paid the ultimate price with their lives.

He alleged: “Out of jealousy, five of our men were executed pointblank by the Police in Imo. If we had lost our temper at the time, we may not be around here now.

“Over the years, they have been telling government lies but we proved them wrong.”

Dokubo noted that his group passed through all the difficulties but continued to progress and stayed on course for the work. “And from that progress, the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari saw us and gave us opportunity to go to different places in the country, to bring peace to the people.”

He added that before his men were deployed to Wase, Baga and Mangoro, the people there were unable to go to farm but the stories have changed.

“They may accept or deny it but they can’t erase the fact that we cleared the Abuja-Kaduna road for people to travel in peace”, he said.

