Insecurity: How 458 Security Personnel Were Killed, 3,804 Abducted In 2024 –Report

Despite efforts by the Federal Government to address insecurity in the country, the year 2024 witnessed the killing of four hundred and fifty eight security personnel in the northern parts of the country and several others by gunmen.

Among those killed are personnel of the Military, Vigilante, Police, Customs, NSCDC, Immigration, FRSC and Nigeria Correctional centre officials, this is according to findings by a coalition of civil society groups.

The group therefore justified the need for a National Day of Mourning (NDOM), a forum to collectively cry for the innocent blood being shed on the land.

The civil society groups said the National Day of Mourning (NDOM) is a solemn, citizenled initiative that sets aside May 28, 2025 of each year to recognise and accord dignity to victims of mass atrocities, demand justice for the dead and the missing, and insist on accountability for the deluge of mass atrocities Nigerians are subjected.

Killings

Not less than 6,549 Nigerians were killed including security agents in one year, according to the eight edition of the National Day of Mourning for Victims of Mass Atrocities released in Abuja recently.

The report added that not less than 3,804 Nigerians had been abducted within the slated time frame, ranking Nigeria as one of the 20 least-secured countries in the world.

The report was signed by 86 organisations, including Global Rights, CISLAC, Accountability Lab Nigeria, ACE-Nigeria, Advocacy Centre for Development, African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), African Law Foundation (AFRILAW), Alliances for Africa (AFA), Almajiri Child Rights Initiative (ACRI) and Amnesty International Nigeria, among others.

According to the report, “In 2024, not fewer than 5,353 people were killed and 5,171 abducted in various incidents nationwide.

An additional 1,196 people were killed, including security agents and 1367 kidnapped so far in 2025, bringing the number to at least 6,549 Nigerians killed, and at least 3,804 abducted across the country since the last commemoration of the National Day of Mourning on May 28, 2024,” the Report added.

Giving a regional overview of the worst hit states, the report said no part of Nigeria have been spared from the onslaught of violence, however varied they are, and the devastation is national.

The report recorded Borno with 1124 killings, Katsina 694, Zamfara 624, Kaduna 538, Benue 469 and Plateau 354 as the worst hit states in killings and Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Niger and Borno recording the highest number of abductions at 1540, 991, 604, 485, 438 and 397, respectively.

It noted that the numbers do not account for the regular crimes of armed robbery and other forms of criminality within that range. “At the fore of these atrocities were terror pillages across Northern and Central Nigeria and in particular, fatal attacks on agrarian communities.

Several communities have been displaced and their lands taken over by terrorists and other organised criminal groups.”

In a regional breakdown, the report noted that, “The North West accounted for the highest number of fatalities with at least 1,671 people killed in terror pillages and bandit attacks and with numbers as high as 70 people killed in a single attack as was the case in Yargoje, Kankara LGA, of Katsina State.

The North Central of the country, particularly the Benue Valley, continued to contend with escalating attacks from herder-militia and some faceless groups, in addition to communal clashes.

In one brutal attack on the Wase community in Plateau State, at least 50 people were massacred. “In the South East, organised terror groups claiming a secessionist agenda continued to inflict violence on helpless citizens.

In Orlu and Orsu LGAs of Imo State, at least 40 people were killed in coordinated attacks by the secessionist groups. “Violence instigated by politicians and their cult-gang friends ensured that people in the South South could not sleep with their eyes closed.

We call to mind the upheaval in Rivers State, which has also been marked by bloodshed.” The report noted that while the South West was the most peaceful region, in spite of having the lowest numbers, it continued to contend with an assortment of issues.

Again, herder violence spilled over to the South and claimed the highest single toll in the region with at least 20 people killed in a single attack in Akure North LGA, Ondo State.

Security agents

Since the last National Day of Mourning in May 2024, at least 174 civilians were killed by state security agents, including 76 lives lost in four separate “accidental” airstrikes in Kukawa, Maradun, Yauni, and Gidan Bisa communities.

In commemoration of the 2025 National Day of Mourning and in assessing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second year in office, the Coalition reiterate deep concerns over the nation’s steep descent into chaos, occasioned by the failure to tame insecurity across Nigeria.

“We demand that the President and his administration fulfill their constitutional duty of ensuring the security and welfare of all Nigerians in accordance with Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“We make a patriotic cry for justice in the face of overwhelming silence by our leaders. The National Day of Mourning is further aimed at rekindling our sense of solidarity and nationhood by reminding us that we are in this together and that the office of the citizen is the most powerful office that can be occupied in Nigeria.”

Ranking

The Coalition said Nigeria was ranked 147th out of 163 countries in the 2024 Global Peace Index, indicating it is among the least peaceful nations in the world. That means, in effect, the nation ranks among the 20 least secured countries to live in.

“We also raise the alarm on emerging terror groups such as Lakurawa and Mahmuda, who now operate openly, extorting residents, imposing taxes, and demanding ransoms in exchange for peace.

These impunities thrive in the face of gaping socio-economic inequalities, deep social exclusion, and large ungoverned spaces, leaving citizens at the mercy of violent non-state actors.”

The coalition in commemoration of the 8th National Day of Mourning rejected the nonchalant silence of the nation’s political class. “We reject their cold, indifferent, mechanical condolences.

Rather, we demand action, security, accountability and justice. We caution the Tinubu administration that its persistent failure to uphold its constitutional responsibilities will be remembered as a betrayal that allowed the country to descend further into chaos and lawlessness.

“We specifically demand that the Nigerian Government, fulfill its constitutional duty under Section 14(2)(b) of the constitution to secure the lives and property of all Nigerians and called on the government to address socioeconomic disparities by providing quality education, infrastructure, and equal opportunities for all Nigerians, especially for marginalised populations. It must prioritise the strength ending of all departments of government and ensure their seamless coordination.

Fear and grief

The cost of this insecurity is borne not only by those killed or abducted, but by every Nigerian, families left behind without justice, communities forcibly displaced, livelihoods destroyed, and a nation brought to its knees by fear and despair, food insecurity, and a failing educational system are by products of this carnage.

The report added that several primary and secondary schools have been shut down or run skeletally due to the level of insecurity, contributing to the 20 million children out of school.

Students in the South East are caught between a rock and a hard place when writing their school leaving WAEC examinations due to enforced sit-at-home orders by secessionist groups. JAMB candidates are too afraid to sit for their exams in some areas.

These are not just numbers, these are futures that are shattered before they can start. “We are particularly pained that while the blood of Nigerians is being spilt, our political class remains obsessed with seizing and holding on to power in the 2027 elections with no thought or empathy spared for the very people who elect them into office.

“The apathy of leadership is glaring: responding to mass killings with silence or, at best, tokenistic condolence messages. Where political disagreements are met with emergency declarations, the daily massacre of citizens is met with inaction.

“We also remind them that democracy cannot thrive without insecurity! When citizens cede power to government, it is with the expectation of service and protection, not indifference and ineptitude of the government to the people.”

CSOs

“We as civil society organisations reject their cold, indifferent, mechanical condolences. Rather, we demand action, security, accountability and justice for Nigerians.

“Government should fulfill its constitutional duty to secure the lives and property of all Nigerians. Strengthen security in highrisk regions, with emphasis on early warning systems and rapid response frameworks and improve the welfare of our gallant security personnel, and ensure the provision of adequate psychosocial support for those on the frontlines to prevent burnout and long-term post-traumatic stress disorders.

“We also demand that the President investigate and prosecute all perpetrators of violent crimes, including those responsible for election-related violence in 2023.

“However, we stand in solidarity with every Nigerian who has lost a loved one to violence. We mourn with the bereaved, and we demand the rescue and safe return of all who have been abducted.”

