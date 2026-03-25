Insecurity: Hope Alive Seeks Accelerated Action On State Police

…Commends Tinubu’s commitment

The Hope Alive Initiative (HAI) has charged the National Assembly and other relevant authorities to immediately activate the processes leading to the establishment of the State Police.

While commending President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to tackling security challenges besetting the country, HAI appealed to Governors to evolve a framework for the State Police system.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by its Director of Press and Communications, Mr Ernest Omoarelojie, in Abuja, the group argued that the complex nature of crime in contemporary society requires a whole-of-stakeholders approach as a way out.

“We believe that lasting peace and stability can only be achieved through a multi-layered approach that empowers communities while strengthening national coordination”, the Initiative stated.

The good governance advocacy group further note that state police remains a critical step toward enhancing citizens’ participation in security matters and aligning with Nigeria’s federal system.

It added that, with states already operating quasi-security outfits and vigilantes, it was necessary to provide legislative backing to ensure those outfits operate efficiently and complement the federal government’s security efforts.

According to HAI, localised policing ensures that officers are familiar with the terrain, culture, and unique challenges of their communities, and enhances rapid response and builds trust with citizens in combating crime and insurgency.

HAI also commended the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) for their submission of a proposed state police framework to the Office of the National Security Adviser, noting that such commitment is in sync with that of President Tinubu, but urged the governors to do more in supporting the existing security architecture to deal with ongoing security challenges.

The HAI further welcomes the recent security cooperation agreements with the United States, the United Kingdom and France, all aimed at providing our country with advanced training, intelligence sharing, and technological support.

These partnerships demonstrate the international community’s confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership and reinforce our collective fight against terrorism, banditry, and organised crime.

The group continued: ‘’We wish to reiterate that security is the bedrock of development and by combining grassroots policing with global alliances, our country can build a safer environment for its citizens, attract investment, and restore hope across the nation.

‘’The HAI uses the opportunity to commend the military for their continued onslaught against terrorists, bandits and their likes, urging them not to relent in safeguarding the country from these criminal elements who take on soft targets to induce fear and panic.

‘’The group expressed confidence that the federal government will continue to support the military with the required hardware and welfare incentives to keep the troops motivated to win the war against these enemies of the state.

‘’We also note that the prestige and importance attached to President Tinubu’s State Visit to England, hosted by His Majesty King Charles III, demonstrates the influence the President has brought to bear on the continent and in global affairs.

‘’It is instructive to state that President Tinubu’s meeting with Nigerian community leaders in the UK highlights their vital roles and those of Nigerians in the diaspora in national development. We are confident it will encourage investment and knowledge transfer back home”.

‘’The Hope Alive Initiative views these achievements as a direct boost to the Renewed Hope Initiative’s mission of empowering women, youth, and vulnerable communities, improving trade and investment, generating jobs, expanding healthcare cooperation, strengthening social welfare, and cultural partnerships.

‘’The Hope Alive Initiative urges all stakeholders, whether government, civil society, and citizens, to support these reforms and work together for a secure and prosperous Nigeria”, HAI concluded.