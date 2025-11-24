Insecurity: High-Level Engagements Between Nigeria, US Will Strengthen Partnership – Presidency

The Presidency has said that the high-level discussions and engagements held last week between a Nigerian delegation and United States (US) officials would help strengthen security partnerships between the two countries and open new avenues for cooperation to protect Nigerian citizens.

The delegation, led by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, met with senior officials across the US Congress, the White House Faith Office, the State Department, the National Security Council, and the Department of War.

In all engagements in Washington, DC, the Nigerian delegation refuted allegations of genocide in Nigeria, emphasising that violent attacks affect families and communities across religious and ethnic lines.

The delegation strongly rejected wrongful framing of the situation, saying such would only divide Nigerians and distort the realities on the ground.

According to the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, following these engagements, the United States Government affirmed its readiness to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria.

This included enhanced intelligence support, expedited processing of defence equipment requests, and the potential provision of excess defence articles—subject to availability—to reinforce ongoing operations against terrorists and violent extremist groups.

The United States also expressed its willingness to extend complementary support, including humanitarian assistance to affected populations in the Middle Belt and technical support to strengthen early-warning mechanisms.

Both countries agreed to implement immediately a non-binding cooperation framework and to establish a Joint Working Group to ensure a unified and coordinated approach to the agreed areas of cooperation.

In return, the Nigerian delegation reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening civilian protection measures.

The discussions provided ample opportunity to correct misconceptions about Nigeria, forged a constructive, solution-driven partnership with the United States, reinforced mutual trust, and advanced a coordinated approach to protecting vulnerable communities, especially in the Middle Belt.

The Federal Government restated its awareness of heightened sensitivities regarding religious freedom and security, and urges citizens to remain assured that firm, urgent, and coordinated steps are being taken to secure the nation.

Members of the delegation included Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, Attorney General of the Federation; Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector General of Police; General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Parker Undiandeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence; Ms. Idayat Hassan, Special Adviser to the NSA; and Ambassador Ibrahim Babani, Director of Foreign Relations at the Office of the National Security Adviser.