Insecurity: Herdsmen Attack Not An Obstacle To Our Operations, Benue Links Mgt

…Says it inherited N261m debts, N10 cash handover from Ortom

The authorities of Benue Links Nigeria Limited, the state government-owned transport company on Tuesday said that constant attacks on its vehicles and killing of passengers on board would not hinder operations of the company.

Besides, the management said the company inherited about N261 million as debts and N10 cash handover from Samuel Ortom’s administration.

The company’s vehicles loaded with passengers came under serious attacks recently by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen during which some persons were killed in cold blood.

Acting General Manager of the company, Mr. Alexander Fanafa disclosed this during an interaction with journalists in his office in Makurdi, the state capital.

Mr. Fanafa said that the attacks are just mere challenges adding that the company’s vehicles were not the only ones that faced the obstacles and urged people of the state and its general customers not to relax patronage as it is determined to offer quality service to all Nigerians.

He said, “Whether a woman has a miscarriage, another pregnancy is certainly going to come and so business continues irrespective of those challenges. We are still moving on very well it doesn’t actually affect our passengers.

“The confidence that our people have in us, they are still patronizing us and it is one out of hundreds that happened in that area and it is not peculiar to Benue Links.

“It was just a mere challenge so members of the public should not look at the company as that which is being hijacked, kidnapped or attacked here and there.

“When I took over, I inherited N261 million debt, I took over cash handover of over N10 million. That is not an obstacle to what we are doing, we are also moving on irrespective of this challenge we are moving on”.

Mr Fanafa who lamented the shortage of vehicles in the company, commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for the procurement of 100 vehicles to address the challenge, stressing that management has evolved modern security strategies to help tackle security bottlenecks being affected by passengers during transit.

He said his administration has given the welfare of staff a top priority, stressing that all matters that were pending before now are being addressed to boost staff morale.

The Benue Links boss averred that the company was a perennial home for flooding in the last eight years, but has collaborated with another management team to tackle the issue to curb erosion and flooding problems.

“We have created an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) unit to know the database of all vehicles in operation in the company and very soon it will go online and the ICT unit is currently training members of staff to become computer literate to enhance its operations” he noted.