Insecurity: Herders Kill 37 Motorcyclists, Teacher; Cart Away 67 Bikes In Benue

No fewer than 37 commercial motorcyclists operating in Gwer-West Local Government Area of Benue State and a primary school teacher have been reportedly massacred and over 67 motorcycles carted away by suspected Fulani terrorists in an attack on villagers promoting a peaceful protest in the local government yesterday.

Also, there were reported cases of sporadic gunshots at Tse Igbugh in Ukemberagya area of Logo Local Government Area by suspected bandits.

Ukemberagya, was one of the communities that recently witnessed a mindless attack by the invaders who killed several people with scores displaced. Hordes of residents have deserted their homes and are taking refuge in areas considered to be safe.

New Telegraph learnt that the Gwer-West incidence that saw 37 commercial motorcyclists and a primary school teacher gruesomely killed occurred in the last two months promoting yesterday’s massive protest during which the leadership of the motorcycle association in Naka decided to ban the use of the Makurdi-Naka federal highway over intractable killing of their members and commuters by the insurgents.

The angry protesters blocked the ever busy Makurdi-Naka-Ankpa federal highway for over seven hours in protest against the killing of a primary school teacher and their members plying the route. They carried placards bearing inscriptions such as: ‘Stop killing us’, ‘Government come to our aid’ and ‘Put checkpoints on block spots’ among others.

They admonished both the federal and state governments to act swiftly to save their lives. Speaking to journalists, the Chairman of Benue Motorcycle Association (BEMOA), Naka branch, Comrade Mathew Kwaghza, said: “We have lost over 37 members and over 67 motorcycles on Makurdi Naka Ankpa federal highway within two months and we are calling on the Federal Government to deploy more security personnel to enable commuters ply the road without fear of being attacked.”

Also baring his mind on the matter, the Gwer West branch Chairman of NURTW, Comrade Numba Tyogema, said: “With the persistent attacks on motorists plying the road, the union has directed her members to use alternative routes within and outside the local government pending the intervention of the relevant authorities.”

A victim, who escaped being killed, Barrister Denen Adam, appealed that security personnel be stationed at the flash points to guarantee movement along the road, and admonished the government at all levels to take drastic action to nip the situation in the bud.

