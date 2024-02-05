Insecurity has become a national calamity –Bode George

As a retired military general, what do you really think is happening with our security architecture as a country?

Usually, the military is designed to take care of external enemies trying to fight Nigeria and we have a defined national interest of our country. I was also a lecturer at the Nigerian War College and one of the things we teach and we teach those who want to be generals is that you don’t go and deploy troops where your national interest has not been impinged upon. These are the irreducible, and if anybody touches that, we will go to war. But there are times when there are internal differences, which is another function of the military. If the police action cannot cope, then they go back to the commander-in-chief to ask for the military to come in. It is a special operation that we called Aid to Civil Power. That is why you have found out that in some places like Borno and some other states, the Army, the Air Force, I’m not sure whether the Navy has also been involved, but that is the way it is managed. I have been thinking, reading and seeing. The situation in the country today as it relates to security matters is horrendous. It is very heart-wrenching because nowhere is safe and that is a direct challenge to the government. There are modern equipment that the military must buy like drones. If you remember, after the Americans were asked to leave Afghanistan, the second in command to Osama bin Laden was in his sitting room standing up and talking to some people when the Americans fired their missiles, using a drone to take him out. That is an individual in his house and there was no collateral damage. So, if we are serious, we can procure and train our people on modern equipment because it is no longer new and even Yemen is using drones. But I was told recently that there was somewhere in Niger State where they were to evacuate some wounded soldiers and the bandits allowed them to come and carry the people into helicopter, heading to Kaduna and they were able to shoot down the helicopter. How did that happen? I’m a weapon system engineer and that was my job in the military. I looked at it and said how could I be onboard my ship going out for an operation and our early warning radar picks up a target, the computer will immediately calculate, reassess and give an answer on the time the flight will reach you, and what will be the weather condition. All those things would have been computed and the answer will come out with which gun could be the best to counter it in microseconds otherwise the missile will hit you and you are all going down. So, such things are available and that was my time. Today, the technology has gone more advanced and all the technologies that were only meant for the military have also been given out for domestic use. If our people see that there are kidnappers somewhere, get our boys to be trained and buy them the necessary tools because ‘grammatology’ cannot help anymore. These guys are all over the place and it is like nobody is secured now in this country. Look at the Lagos State PDP chairman, he was kidnapped on his way back from the South-West meeting but we thank God that they have released him but you can imagine the trauma of staying with those people for three nights in the bush. It will take him time to be able to recover his mental state. We heard recently that they killed two Obas in Ekiti State. To kill an Oba is sacrilegious. What is going on? My suggested solution to that is simple and I must give recognition to the late governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu. He would be remembered in the South-West for one singular act of establishing Amotekun, the local vigilante. But without weaponising them; what can they do facing a man with an AK-47 rifle? Does that make sense? So, the time to revisit this is now. Is there need for state police? Yes and Mr. Bola Tinubu must not shy away from it. He should go and get the report of the constitutional conference that we had in 2014 because this constitution we are operating is also part of the challenges that is disturbing the growth of our nation. It is a military concept that only one man will decide. I have travelled across the length and breadth of Nigeria, one man can’t oversee everything. Why can’t we for the sake of this nation adopt state policing right now because we are on the precipice of a total collapse? I’m so proud of this country because for every 10 Africans, seven are Nigerians. Go to any known professional field in the world, you will find at least a Nigerian who is an expert there. So, why is it that things are not working in our own country? It is so painful.

Some people have attributed the failures in fighting insecurity to corruption in the system and failure of the leadership; what do you think about that?

I don’t know what they have discussed but it is not far-fetched. We have the money but the money is going into the pockets of all kinds of characters. Things I could never have imagined in my life are happening in Nigeria. Someone caught in the act said she is a 36-yearold girl. And so what! General Yakubu Gowon was 32 years old when he became the Head of State of Nigeria. Baba Obasanjo, when he became Head of State, he was only 39 years old. Is it when she becomes a grandma that she will function without taking public funds? I was a military governor at the age of 42; what can I do now? The only thing we can do is to discuss, advice and project, and I want to plead on this issue that the president must invite all those elders who have had one thing or the other to do in the military to come for a discussion. It has now become a national calamity and it is very urgent because we assisted Liberia and Sierra Leone, and we also went down south in Somalia. Now it is our time and we can’t do it. I was in the UK when they abducted my party’s chairman and they called me, I didn’t know he was kidnapped and he said: ‘Sir I was kidnapped and I’m with them’ and he said he has put it on speaker, so that they would hear my voice. I said they kidnap you? One of those people came on and said ‘yes Baba we have him here and that we see that you are outside the country.’ And I said ‘as an old man, I plead with you not to touch him. And whatever little penny he has in his pocket, you can take it because he is not a rich man and please don’t do anything to harm him.’ They called again and I prayed and told him not to get too emotional. Now, you can imagine the experience of the man on the spot under their care. They have weapons and he has nothing but later they switched off the phone. I was the first to call the governor to say you people must get involved. So, when I returned, I think the second night, they released him. You know that experience of being in such situation for the first time. They have taken him to the hospital but he needs to cleanse himself to be able to re-enter into the general society because he has been to hell and back.

Does it mean that the President and those in charge of the security agencies are not getting the needed intelligence report to know how to deal with these issues and those behind them? There are also allegations that there is a kind of collaboration between the kidnappers and the security agents…

I can’t talk for the government; I can only talk from my experience having retired also as a general. Yes, the President must have the intelligence reports. The state governors would also have and they must have intelligence meetings. Even when I was a military governor, we had our security meetings to find out what was going on and the solutions and what we could do to address them. What do you have the security funds for? The security funds are in our budgets; they don’t fix any money on it and anything you want to spend is limitless. This issue you raised is why I said let the President invite some of the older people who are still alive for a very top-level meeting. People like former heads of state; let them come in because it is collectivity of all hands that can resolve the issue. The perception in South-West is different from the perception in the South-East and as you go from zone to zone. We are different but you have all these people with experiences to learn from. And if it is true that there are people within the system who are also linked up with them, you will find out. What is the National Security Adviser doing because that is his job? In each state too, they have the equivalent. As a governor, you will know if the man you appointed as security adviser is doing nothing. We have come to the precipice and the question should be: Is this going to derail Nigeria? This is a country respected everywhere but now the image is not impacting on those foreigners who want to come and do business here. We still have enough resources that people can still benefit from. If it is true that some people are compromised, then it is a failure on your part as a leader. Sometimes, they arrest some of the kidnappers and they interrogate them. Does it mean that they cannot get the necessary information on who and who that are with them? If the authorities are keeping quiet, then they are playing with the lives of all those citizens that they are supposed to protect. Why are you in government? You are there to manage the resources of the land for the benefit of the citizens. That is pure and simple. Who is strong enough to travel around Nigeria now because you are not sure whether you will come back or you would not. So, the government needs to investigate whether the security personnel are compromised in this fight against insecurity because truly these people cannot just be jumping everywhere aimlessly. Do they have radar to know that this man is rich or not? This has nothing to do with politics; our nation is on the precipice of a total disintegration. General Gowon is still alive. Baba Obasanjo is still alive. General Abdulsalami Abubakar and even Oga Babangida, they are still alive as well as some other generals from the South. Let Tinubu hand-pick some of them because it is no longer just one man who can think it through. I see the weakness and you are not even sure whether your friend who called for a meeting has not arranged for you to be abducted. Those are the various things they will look into. And state by state, I’m sure the governors too like the Ekiti State governor should reach out to their elders for a solution. It is a serious issue and they should take it up as I suggested because the more the merrier. Nigeria is rich in human resources for God’s sake.

What is your impression of the management of Nigeria’s economy under President Tinubu?

Each time I wake up in the morning, I think what is going on in Nigeria because if you look at the economic indices, it is never coming down. And everything the government does, they say we will give them money but the first lesson you learn in an economics class is that if you have too much money chasing few goods, it leads to hyperinflation. Where are the finished products? My wife told me that when you go to the market in the morning and you want to buy garri and they say it is N10, you better quickly buy it because by noon, the price would have changed and everybody says the dollar is changing. This reminds me of Zimbabwe. Remember how much their currency crashed. And in a big nation like ours, what happened to all the money we earn from crude oil? My suggestion is and maybe it is because of my time in the military. If we want to resolve this, first of all, what is the meaning of Humanitarian Ministry? Is there anybody who is not humane? Do we have the data for them to work? The one that I found amusing was Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a professor of Constitutional Law, physically going to the market to distribute money and I said this is an educated fellow carrying cash to distribute. You know when you get to a typical market, they will queue and collect money and then go and change dress and come back to collect again. Is that the way to do things? When the American president wanted to give some support because of COVID-19, they used their data and some Nigerians who defrauded the system were later arrested and sent to jail. That is a system. It is time for us to take a deep breath, this economic procedure we are running is not working. Economic crisis is a global thing now. If you go to England, they are struggling and they are looking at what they should do and how they will give some relief to their citizens, maybe to take 50 per cent off their electricity bill. That is how you do something to support the people and government pays for that but there is a data to use. In Nigeria, there is no data for the Humanitarian Ministry to know how many we are. The government, if they are serious, must invite all those who have been managing directors of all known banks in the last 30 years to explain what they did with the dollars allocated to their banks. Are the banks doing serious commercial banking? If you can’t enter a bank to borrow money for your business or mortgage, how would you succeed unless you go and steal from the government? Godwin Emefiele is talking now, I feel sorry for him because he was my boy, he speaks Yoruba like me and he was my account man in Zenith Bank. This country will be able to recover so much money if they investigate all the managing directors of banks and put the money straight back into the treasury. Why is the World Bank very reluctant to even look at us? Why is the European Union Central Bank refusing and looking at us? They are wondering if we Nigerians are serious because they know that the money is there. For the sake of the younger generation, for the sake of this nation, let’s invite the managing directors of the banks because the Central Bank of Nigeria must have the record on how much these guys have collected in the last 30 years, otherwise, how are we going to pay the debt we are in now. I have been told that they have futuristically sold the crude oil and have taken the money. So, where is the income to meet up the demands and it is growing. I don’t know how they manage to pay salaries these days.

What do you make of the call by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for President Tinubu to resign from office over insecurity?

That is a political statement. The whole nation is in crisis whether you are PDP or All Progressives Congress (APC). Who is well now? Already, this is 2024 and people are saying they want to contest in 2027. What is this silly idea and arrogance all about? In 2027, I can’t tell Atiku not to contest but our party must be definitive and definitively state that the presidency must still be in the South. General Muhammadu Buhari spent eight years and he is from the North. Our party must produce its presidential candidate from the South. I hope we learnt something from the 2023 general election. Is Atiku’s ambition greater than the national ambition and national interest? I heard someone saying they want to form a mega party to win the presidency. Which mega party? You think you can a spin and you will deliver into the basket. Do you know how long it takes to have a solid party? Age also has cut up with some. And you can see the way they are talking and telling President Joe Biden of the United States to take a good rest because he is already 82 years old. He wants to go for another four years and he will be the oldest president that has ever ruled in America. Atiku Abubakar was 77 years last year and by 2027, he will be 81 years old. Atiku should be in a situation where he plays like the big uncle in the room or the elder in the room. What would anybody carry me now to do because I’m heading to 80 years and I want to go and be minister, to do what? Let’s mentor the younger generation and let’s be consistent with our strong belief on our party norms.