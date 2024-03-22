Insecurity: Gunmen Kill Village Head, 20 Villagers In Niger Community

…Abduct unspecified villages, Burn houses, shops, cars

A village head and twenty villages have been killed by suspected bandits in Madaka community in Rafi local government area of Niger state.

The attack which occurred on Thursday evening also had unconfirmed traders abducted and taken to an undisclosed location.

A source told our correspondent that, the attack which occurred while the community market was in full session left about 50 houses, shops, cars and motorcycles burnt down.

Confirming the attacks, the District head, Alhaji Isah Bawale revealed that ever since previous attacks on the community in the past, there has not been a security presence in the community.

When contacted, Niger State Command of Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Wasiu Abiodun assured to verify and get back which he couldn’t at the time of filing the report.

Meanwhile, the Niger state government especially the commissioner for security, General Bello Abdullahi Mohammed (retired) is yet to speak on the incident.