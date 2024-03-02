Insecurity: Gunmen Kill PDP Treasurer, Abducts Others In Sokoto

Gunmen reportedly killed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Treasurer, Alhaji Nafi’u Tambari Dagawa in Yabo Local Government, Sokoto South Senatorial District on Friday night.

A local source in the area said the bandit who attacked stormed the village around 2 am on Friday and killed the treasurer at his residence in Dagawa community on that fateful night.

The eyewitness account also revealed that the insurgents abducted a newlywed couple for ransom.

The sources added that although the attack was the first of its kind in the area many people sustained various degrees of gunshot as a result of the attack.

Late Dagawa was popular for philanthropic gestures, especially to the less privileged and other community members in the area.

Some of the community members expressed sadness over the incident and described the death of the treasurer as unfortunate due to his philanthropist contributions to people in the area in respect of one’s political inclination.

PDP supporters and other people attended the victim’s burial prayers on Saturday at his home town Dagawa village in Yabo local government area.

Sokoto South Senatorial zone was the only area witnessing fewer insurgency attacks in the state. The PDP spoke person in the state Alhaji Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal confirmed the incident.