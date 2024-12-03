Insecurity: Gunmen Kill Nine People, Abduct Others In Sokoto

Share

An attack by gunmen on Dan Tudu village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State has left nine people dead.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers struck on Monday, shooting sporadically and killing nine people on the spot.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital, while several women were abducted.

The people of Dan Tudu village in Lajinge, Sabon Birni Local Government Area, eastern Sokoto, are currently mourning the loss of nine lives to a recent attack by gunmen.

A survivor of the attack said that the villagers had received information about a possible attack by the gunmen, who arrived and shot 10 people, killing nine and injuring one, who was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The gunmen also abducted the wives of the slain villagers.

The attack has raised concerns about the security situation in the area, despite assurances from government officials that they are making progress in the fight against insecurity.

The Sokoto State Government has confirmed the incident, with the Chairman of Sabon Birni Local Government Area, Ayuba Hashimu, and the Secretary to the Local Government, Malam Muhammad Lawal, both verifying the attack.

The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents in the area, which has been plagued by insecurity in recent times.

Residents of the area have expressed frustration with the lack of progress in addressing the security challenges, despite repeated promises from government officials.

The incident has also raised questions about the effectiveness of the government’s efforts to combat insecurity in the region.

While officials have claimed that they are making progress in the fight against insecurity, the continued occurrence of violent incidents like the Dan Tudu attack suggests that more needs to be done to address the root causes of the problem.

