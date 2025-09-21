Insecurity: Group Urges Reinvigoration Of Community Policing In Kwara

A civic advocacy group under the aegis of One Kwara Agenda has attributed the recent surge in banditry and kidnappings across Kwara State to the activities of illegal mining operators.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists in Ilorin, the group’s Convener, Femi Adetola, said investigations revealed that communities worst hit by insecurity are rich in solid minerals, making them targets for illegal miners.

“Insecurity affects all of us, and it should be our collective concern. People often say it’s a national problem, but we’ve never had it this bad in Kwara. What changed? Our findings show that the massive incursion of illegal miners into mineral-rich areas has worsened insecurity,” Adetola explained.

He called for the reinvigoration of community policing to address the menace and expressed disappointment that stakeholders, including traditional rulers, had failed to act decisively. “Some traditional rulers in affected areas are silent because of what they expect to gain from land,” he alleged.

Adetola emphasized that insecurity in the state requires collective responsibility, urging residents to treat “an injury to one as an injury to all.” He also tasked the government with ensuring transparency in its security interventions. “Government must carry the people along. Let them see that the fight against insecurity is truly in their interest, and apathy will be ruled out,” he said.

While reaffirming the group’s commitment to advocacy and solutions, Adetola urged political stakeholders ahead of the 2027 elections to prioritize merit, competence, and people-driven agendas over divisive politics.