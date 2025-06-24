Insecurity: Group Uncovers Plot By Fulani Extremists To Assassinate Ortom

Share

A group, Benue Advocacy Network (BAN), yesterday raised an alarm alleging that it has uncovered a plot by the Fulani extremists to assassinate the immediate- past Governor of the state, Chief Samuel Ortom, for what they described as the ‘sins’ he reportedly committed against them while in office as governor of the state.

President of BAN, Enoch Bemshima Ortese, who raised the alarm in a statement made available to journalists in Makurdi, said already, the plot to eliminate the former governor has been circulated via viral videos on social media where the suspected Fulani extremists “have come out boldly with videos boasting about their capacity and tenacity to get their targets, no matter how long it takes.

Ortese disclosed that “in one of the videos, two fulani terrorists were seen heaping insults and threats on Chief Ortom and vowing that they must kill him someday.

“If we had killed this man, Benue would have been at peace. Come and see him (Ortom), if he is killed, Benue will know peace. Let God put this one in our hands; let’s finish him. God, please push this one our way; let’s finish him”, the terrorists said.

