Insecurity: Group Slams Zamfara Gov Over Kigali Trip

The Zamfara State Development Group has criticized Governor Dauda Lawal for traveling to Kigali, Rwanda, for an end-of-year party amid bandit attacks across the state.

The group expressed its displeasure while donating food items and toiletries to families displaced by recent attacks at selected Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps.

Coordinator Aboubakar Dangulbi stated that residents were angered by the governor’s absence amidst escalating insecurity in over 34 villages, particularly in rural areas.

Dangulbi alleged that despite the state government’s claims of spending around N4 billion monthly to combat insecurity, there was little evidence of progress.