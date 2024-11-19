Insecurity: Group Demands Overhaul Of Security Architecture In Abia

Share

Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy & Development (FENRAD) on Tuesday called for an immediate overhaul of security architecture in Abia State following recent security challenges.

The group lamented that in the space of three days, a series of coordinated attacks by gunmen in Abia State has taken the lives of security personnel while hampering businesses and yet, no positive response from the authorities.

A statement signed by Comrade Nelson Nnanna Nwafor, Executive Director of FENRAD, called for increased surveillance, improved community policing and homeland security.

FENRAD said that the wanton attacks have not let up since the third quarter of 2023, adding that within one week, there had been the killing of some soldiers in an ambush along Owerri-Umuahia expressway by gunmen alleged to be members of the Eastern Security Network, (ESN), the armed wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and, just recently, the attack on the convoy of Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, member Federal House of Representatives, during which a police officer in his convoy lost his life.

FENRAD said that these incidents mark a new trend in the security landscape of the state, as an attack on a politically exposed person (PEP) is now in Abia State.

“The Foundation condemns this in its entirety and regrets the death of those who lost their lives – security personnel – and those who lost their money in the affected areas – business owners. These are menacing times for the state.

“A little more concerning is a statement released by the state government media team, through Ferdinand Ekeoma, which says that tip-offs from Abians and intelligence sources show that some politicians have resorted to security breaches in the state to discredit the state government’s efforts at development after,”lies and fabrications” came to nought.

“It is true that insecurity or security could be politicised by unprincipled political agents for mostly selfish or pecuniary benefits. Nigeria, where allegedly there are war profiteers, is not without her examples.

“The Foundation therefore calls on the state government to, in the interest of peace, welfare, security and lives of Ndi Abia and visitors, go after all the people named in the said intelligence.

“What their motivations are, their ideology is or whatever their goals must be discovered. The Foundation equally thinks that not doing this would mean reducing the tip-offs from Abians to a mere snipe hunt while equally making the resources spent on intelligence gathering a sheer waste. Reading criminally minded persons, the riot act is not enough when prosecuting them could be a deterrent to others.”

FENRAD said that while it still condemns the killings and sympathises with the Police and Hon. Ginger Onwusibe it urges the state to overhaul its security architecture and move into action as was done in Lokpanta a year ago.

“When the governor was sworn in newly, the Lokpanta-Okigwe corridor was an axis of evil, but the governor acted decisively and calmly returned to those communities who now enjoy relative peace. Better can be achieved.

“By overhauling the security landscape of Abia, the Foundation envisions a security operation whose model begins from the macro level (involving institutions and paraphernalia of state security) to the micro level (involving the most local units: communities and the people) and back.

“The federal (security/intelligence) agencies must be able to secure the locals who must join efforts in sharing intelligence and community policing. This will birth an integrated security network capable of preempting crimes even in remote areas.”

FENRAD said that since the government statement said some politicians are acting with ‘external parties’, it means that the fringes and far-flung areas of the state need to be guarded, including all boundaries leading to and out of the state.

“Homeland watch is key and has shown success in other places; Abia cannot be different. Having stated all these, the Foundation, once again, harps on the need to improve surveillance. No person or group should be allowed to exploit security gaps anywhere in the state.

“As the Foundation has often advocated, what is happening in the state calls for the installation of CCTV and street cameras on the streets – smart security provision. Nothing makes this call more ideal and timely than the current security problems unveiled before us all.

“We wish to once again express our condolences to all those who lost their loved ones while hoping that with time and purpose, these criminal elements, whoever they are, shall be driven off and calmly will return to Abia.”

