Insecurity: Group Demands Overhaul Of Abia’s Security Architecture

The Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy & Development (FENRAD) yesterday called for an immediate overhaul of security architecture in Abia State following security challenges.

The group lamented that in three days, a series of coordinated attacks by gunmen claimed the lives of security personnel. In a statement by Executive Director Nelson Nwafor, the group called for increased surveillance, improved community policing and homeland security.

It said: “The Foundation condemns this in its entirety and regrets the death of those who lost their livessecurity personnel – and those who lost their money in the affected areas – business owners.

These are menacing times for the state. “A little more concerning is a statement released by the state government media team, through Ferdinand Ekeoma, which says that tip-offs from Abians and intelligence sources show that some politicians have resorted to security breaches in the state to discredit the state government’s efforts at development after, ‘lies and fabrications’ came to naught.

“It is true that insecurity or security could be politicised by unprincipled political agents for mostly selfish or pecuniary benefits. Nigeria, where allegedly there are war profiteers, is not without her examples.

“The Foundation therefore calls on the state government to, in the interest of peace, welfare, security and lives of Ndi Abia and visitors go after all the people named in the said intelligence.”

