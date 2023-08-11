Insecurity: Group Commends Otti, Makes Case For NDLEA

The Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS) has commended the proactive approach of Dr Alex Otti’s led administration in seeking to arrest the issue of insecurity in Abia State by launching “Operation Crush”.

CEHRAWS, however, expressed disappointment in the omission of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in giving logistics in the just inaugurated “Operation Crush,” stressing that almost all crimes are linked to drugs.

CEHRAWS said that with its focus on law enforcement accountability and transparent, responsive and responsible policing including the promotion of inclusivity in security provisioning for a safer society, it is happy with Otti for not waiting for insecurity to escalate before taking action.

Executive Director, Chuka Okoye said that the just floated joint security task force (JTF) by Otti is a welcome development that will facilitate the repositioning of the state to investment heaven and as well boost its economic advancement.

“We at CEHRAWS sincerely commend this administration’s result-oriented approach to governance and its innovative initiatives as seen in their campaign manifesto aimed at swiftly taking Abia to its pride of place,” Okoye said.

Speaking on the omission of NDLEA’s omission, Okoye said that the anti-drug agency and its role in the fight against insecurity can never be over-emphasized because drug abuse has been ascertained to be the bane of crime.

CEHRAWS said that no serious government can win the war against insecurity without primarily committing to the fight against drug abuse and the use of illicit drugs.

CEHRAWS said that its findings in Abia State command of NDLEA has over the years been tremendously done well in the fight against drug abuse, but lack the necessary logistics support like vehicles.

The group equally called on the just inaugurated security JTF to strictly adhere to their rules of engagement, respect for human rights, and due process to promote the good image of their institutions and that of this administration.