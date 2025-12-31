New Telegraph

December 31, 2025
Insecurity: Group Cautions Against Over Reliance On Military Action

The Kaduna State chapter of the Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) Network, has cautioned against relying solely on military action to address insecurity, saying such an approach is inadequate to end violent extremism.

The group, known as the PAVE Network, made the call yesterday during a press briefing in Kaduna, where it reviewed the security situation in the state and the wider North-West region.

The Coordinator of the network, Mr Eric John, said sustainable peace could only be achieved through evidencebased, community-led and inclusive interventions that address the root causes of violent extremism.

John described the security situation in Kaduna as complex, attributing it to the state’s strategic location, long-standing communal tensions, recurring herder-farmer conflicts and the spillover of armed banditry from neighbouring states.

According to him, extremist and criminal groups had continued to exploit forested areas, porous borders and socio-economic challenges, particularly youth unemployment, to sustain violence and insecurity.

While acknowledging the efforts of security agencies and ongoing military operations, John stressed that violent extremism could not be defeated by force alone. He said kinetic approaches, if not complemented by prevention, dialogue and development-focused strategies, risk addressing symptoms rather than the underlying causes of insecurity.

