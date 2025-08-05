Insecurity: Group Backs Local Policing, Infrastructure Devt In S’West

A group, the Oodua Unity Group, (OUG) has decried what it termed “the pervasive insecurity” across Southwestern part of the Nigeria, and parts of Kogi and Kwara States.

Commenting on the development, it said the situation called for decisive action from governments at all levels.

To address the situation, the group is calling for local government and state policing mechanism as a lasting solution to the hydra-headed challenge of insecurity in the region.

In a statement signed by the Communication Secretary, Kola Aare, the group noted that the situation had become so bad that people now feel unsafe to travel on roads or to access their farms or even sleep at night in some communities.

The group further explained that the cumulative result of these is untold hardship on the people.