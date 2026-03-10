Insecurity: Gridlock As Residents Block Highway With Corpse

Residents of Ilu-Abo and adjoining communities in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday used the remains of a victim of kidnapping to block the Akure-Owo Express Road.

The residents including youth prevented the free flow of traffic leading to gridlock along the expressway connecting the southern parts of the country with the North.

The youth insisted that they would allow vehicular movement along the road until the government addresses the insecurity rocking communities in Akure North Local Government.

The residents armed with various placards said they could not go to the farm nor sleep because of the incessant kidnapping in the communities.

They asked the government to help them tackle the insecurity ravaging their areas.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: “We Are Dying, Save Our Soul” “Mr. Governor, Please Assist Us” “Our Children Are in Danger and” We Cannot Go to Farms Again” among others.

The protesting residents insisted that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa address them to assuage their concerns, as they could no longer go to the farms due to insecurity.

Despite the intervention of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adebowale Lawal who persuaded the residents to allow free flow of traffic, the protesting residents insisted that they would not vacate the road as their lives are in danger every time.

Lawal pleaded with the residents that the security agencies including the State Security Network codenamed Amotekun, and the Police would ensure the safety of lives and properties and would beef up security in the communities.

The police boss also visited the monarch of Ilu-Abo, Oba Olu Falae, and told him the efforts being made by security agencies to curb insecurity in the town.

He said he would deploy additional policemen and tactical units to check the insecurity.