Insecurity: Govs’ll Mismanage State Police, Cleric Warns

A renowned cleric and General overseer, Holy Trinity Authority Prophetic International Church, Prophet James Omitade, has warned that state governors may mismanage the state police and mess up the system, if eventually approved to curtail insecurity in the country.

In a chat with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the man of God also cautioned President Bola Tinubu to swiftly deploy all relevant government’s machinery to tackle insecurity, unemployment and hunger in the land.

As criminalities and killings festers across many states, Prophet Omitade, said the reason for the orgy of violence was the well permeated “above the law” syndrome that makes the law to only punish the “innocent”, with the “accused” walking free on the streets.

On the deafening agitations for the establishment of the state police to quell the abductions and killings in the system, Prophet Omitade, described the advocacy as apposite, but warned that there must be law restraining the governors from having overriding powers to control the personnel.