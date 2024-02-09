Insecurity: Govs Want Quick Prosecution of Perpetrators

Nigeria governors have called for review of the nation’s criminal justice laws to quickly bring to justice perpetra- tors of criminal activities in the country. The state chief executives, at an emergency vir- tual meeting on Wednesday, decried the rising food inflation as well as the depreciation of naira.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of the state governors, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a communiqué after the meeting, disclosed that the governors were briefed by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and a representative of the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), on the security situation in the country.

He called for synergy among stakeholders to improve the situation in the shortest possible time. AbdulRazaq, who is also governor of Kwara State, expressed the governors’ support to the office of the National Security Adviser in the states to enhance intelligence gathering.

The governor reiterated the commitment of the state chief executives to deploy emergency food interventions, “including incentivising food production, release of food items from strategic food reserves and collaboration with food millers and commodity traders in their various states to boost food availability as an immediate short-term action.”

AbdulRazaq suggested the use of moral suasion to reduce dependence on foreign exchange on imported goods and services. According to him, foreign exchange supply could be improved “by easing commodity export requirements to encourage exportation and supply of foreign exchange.” He demanded the curbing illegal export of solid minerals and increase in crude oil production to earn more foreign exchange, to further improve foreign exchange supply.