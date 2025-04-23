Insecurity: Governors Hold Closed-Door Meeting With CDS

Share

Nigerian governors on Wednesday night met behind closed doors with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, to discuss the rising insecurity across the country.

The meeting took place in Abuja under the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Governors from States worst hit by recent violence, Borno, Plateau, and Benue were among those in attendance.

The meeting, which began around 9:30 PM, was still ongoing at the time of filing this report.

Although the agenda was not disclosed to journalists, it is believed the discussions were centered on the deteriorating security situation nationwide.

NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, recently visited Plateau State to commiserate with the government and people, and to assess the extent of the recent attacks.

The CDS is expected to brief the governors on the efforts by security agencies to contain the crisis.

There has been a surge in violent attacks in recent times, particularly in Benue, Plateau, and Borno States, leading to numerous deaths and the displacement of residents.

Amid growing public concern, former Chief of Army Staff, General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), had earlier called on citizens to defend themselves, citing the apparent overstretch of security personnel.

A communiqué is expected to be issued at the conclusion of the meeting.

