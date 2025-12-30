Insecurity: Gov. Mohammed Presents Security Vehicles To Hunters’ Group

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has handed over motorcycles and a patrol vehicle to the Duguri Community Security Hunters’ Group, in a move aimed at strengthening community-based security.

The vehicles were procured by the Chairman of Alkaleri Local Government Area, Hon. Garba Bajama.

The handover was facilitated through the District Head of Duguri, Alhaji Ibrahim Y. M. Baba, who represented the Hunters’ Group during the ceremony.

Governor Mohammed urged the group to maintain the vehicles properly and use them responsibly to safeguard lives and property within the community.

He also commended the Alkaleri Local Government Chairman and other stakeholders for prioritizing security and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting local initiatives that promote peace, safety, and community vigilance across Bauchi State.

In response, Alhaji Baba thanked the governor for his support and pledged to intensify patrols across all areas of Duguri to ensure the security and peace of the communities.

The handover ceremony, which included the presentation of the patrol vehicle and motorcycles, underscores the government’s collaborative approach to tackling insecurity and supporting grassroots security efforts.