Insecurity: Gov Idris Tasks Security Experts, Analysts, Media On Solutions

Security experts, analysts, and media practitioners have expressed confidence in Governor Nasir Idris’s initiatives to combat armed banditry in Nigeria, citing his proactive strategies to address the menace.

The summit, organized by the Arewa Broadcast Media Practitioners Forum in collaboration with the Kebbi State Government, focused on national security and existential threats.

Declaring the event open, Governor Idris highlighted his ongoing engagement with stakeholders, investment in resources, and implementation of strategies that have facilitated the return of displaced communities. However, he noted that armed bandits continue to cause havoc, stressing the need for sustained efforts.

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazau, commended the governor’s approach, particularly his engagement with stakeholders. The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, reaffirmed his support, pledging meaningful contributions to the governor’s initiatives.

Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Yelwa, Chairman of the Broadcast Media Practitioners Forum, explained that Kebbi State was chosen for its unique combination of kinetic and non-kinetic security strategies and its reputation as a hub for strategic dialogue.

Renowned security experts and analysts, including former INEC Chairman Professor Attahiru Jega, former Nigerian Army Director of Information Major-General Kuka Sheka, Dr. Yahuza Getso, Professor Umar Pate, and former Kaduna State Commissioner for Security Mr. Samuel Aruwan will present papers and recommendations to strengthen governance and security.