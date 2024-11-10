Insecurity: Gov Idris Sends Delegation To NSA, CDS For Support As ‘Lakurawa’ Bandits Moves To Kebbi

Share

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris has sent a high-powered delegation to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa to request for immediate support following the attacks on Mera village in the state which resulted to the killing of 15 innocent villagers.

The delegation led by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu include Senator Bala ibn Na’Allah, the National Organising Secretary of the All progressive (APC) Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu and Barrister Nasiru Ibrahim Junju.

A Statement issued on Sunday by Abdullahi Idris zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy further stated that Comrade Nasir Kauran Gwandu said the request was necessary considering the large number of the heavily armed bandits moving into the state from the neighbouring Sokoto state.

As it is now, the expressed fears that unless the joint teams of the army, police and other security agencies already overstretched are given immediate support, the northern part of Kebbi State, particularly Argungu emirate will soon be taken over by the strange terrorist.

Governor Idris assured that the state government is prepared to provide whatever is required to save the lives and properties of the citizens of the state.

The Governor has already released the sum of N50m for the families of the deceased and other victims of the attacks.

Senator Atiku Bagudu’s led delegation has already delivered the Governor’s request with assurance of immediate action by the security agencies.

Last Friday, the Lakurawa bandits in thousands attacked Mera village of Augie Local government area, sharing boundaries with Tangaza and Silame local government areas of Sokoto State.

