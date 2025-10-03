Insecurity: Gov Idris Donates 6 Hilux Vehicles, 30 Motorcycles To Military

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has donated six Hilux vehicles and 30 motorcycles to support military operations in the state’s ongoing fight against banditry.

Presenting the vehicles and motorcycles to Colonel Hussaini Rabi’u Toro of the 8 Division Tactical Command, Governor Idris reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing sustained logistics support to enhance the operational capability of the military.

While emphasising his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the people as a top priority, Gov. Idris assured to maintain and sustain the provision of logistics support to the military.

He explained that the military was the first to benefit from the donation, while other security agencies in the state would subsequently receive their own.

Presenting the letter of allocation to Col. Toro, the Governor commended the Army for its swift response to distress calls.

“Our people confirm that anytime they call on the Army, you respond without hesitation, which shows dedication to your duty. Likewise, whenever we seek air support, the Air Force responds promptly. We are also grateful to the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff for deploying armoured vehicles to Kebbi.”

In his response, Colonel Hussaini Rabi’u Toro thanked the Governor for prioritising security and for the generous donation.

“Sir, the Army appreciates this support, which will enhance our operational capacity and response to any threat against the lives and property of law-abiding citizens.

We commend Your Excellency for your purposeful leadership and commitment to peace and stability in Kebbi State,” he said.

It will be recalled that under Governor Idris’ leadership, the Kebbi State Government has previously donated over 100 Hilux vehicles to security agencies and 1,000 motorcycles to vigilantes across the state to strengthen security.