Insecurity: Gov Declares War On Informants, Vows To Root Them Out

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has declared war on informants who collude with bandits.

Describing them as “worse than bandits” due to their role in enabling crimes that have devastated communities across the state.

According to Governor Aliyu, informants’ actions are particularly egregious because they often belong to the same community as the victims.

“It’s a betrayal of the highest order,” he said. “These informants are not just aiding bandits; they’re also putting their own communities at risk. We will not tolerate this kind of treachery in Sokoto State.”

The governor’s comments highlight the complex nature of the banditry crisis in Sokoto State. Despite security agencies’ efforts, informants remain a major challenge.

Bandits often operate with relative impunity due to support and information from within the communities they attack.

Governor Aliyu vowed to make the state unsafe for bandits and other criminal elements, urging security agencies to identify informants and bring them to justice.

“We will not spare anyone found working with these bandits,” the governor warned. “Informants will face the same treatment as bandits. We will root them out and bring them to justice.”

The governor appealed to villagers to report suspected informants, emphasising the importance of community cooperation in restoring peace and security.

By working together, the government and citizens can hold those who betray their communities accountable.

Furthermore, Governor Aliyu directed security agencies to charge anyone seeking to bail informants, regardless of social status.

This directive underscores the government’s commitment to tackling informants head-on.

The governor also highlighted his administration’s support for security agencies, mentioning the donation of 170 Hilux vehicles and 1,000 motorcycles, as well as additional resources.

He promised continued collaboration with security agencies in the fight against banditry.

Specific support was allocated to families of those who lost their lives and the injured persons across the affected local governments.

In Wurno Local Government, families of the four persons who lost their lives received ₦2 million and 5 bags of rice each.

Similarly, in Rabah local government, the families of the 30 persons who lost their lives were given ₦2 million and 5 bags of rice each, while the five injured persons were given ₦250,000 and 3 bags of rice each.

The governor’s efforts were commended by stakeholders, including Hon. Ibrahim Almustapha Rabah, member representing Wurno/Rabah federal constituency, State APC Chairman, Alhaji Isah Sadiq Achida, and council chairmen of Wurno and Rabah local governments, Hon Abbah Isah Sadiq and Hon Yusuf Aliyu Rabah.

They appreciated the governor’s efforts toward addressing security challenges and providing support to affected families.qqrstuvwxxxyz