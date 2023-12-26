Insecurity: Gov Bago Tasks Nigerian Air Force To Sustain Onslaught On Terrorists

Niger State Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has commended the Nigerian Air Force for its tireless efforts aimed at curtailing the activities of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

The Governor gave the commendation when he received the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar on a courtesy visit at the Government House Minna.

He acknowledged the tremendous help the Chief of Air Staff has rendered to Niger State and described his visit to the State as a testament that Niger State is not forsaken.

The Governor who called for continuous surveillance by the air components of the Nigerian Air Force, said the State Government will continue to provide all the necessary support to the Air Force to realize its goals.

He disclosed that the Government is also working with all security agencies to make sure that all borders are tightened up to stop criminals from entering the State to perpetrate crime adding that activities of artisanal miners are being curbed.

Governor Umaru Bago informed the Chief of Air Staff that the State Government has appropriated money for the completion of the Housing Units he promised the Air Force and that it is expected to begin by January next year while arrangements are also in place to hand over the 1,000 hectares of land allocated to them after compensation must have been paid.

In his earlier remarks, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar thanked Governor Bago for his support and commitment to tackling insecurity, adding that the Nigerian Air Force will not relent in its efforts and renewed vigour in bombarding terrorist camps in the State.

Air Marshal Abubakar disclosed that additional troops will be deployed to Niger State to strengthen the fight against terrorists and that the Air Force will continue to work in synergy with other security agencies in its fight to end the insurgency.

He commended the Governor for his people-oriented policies which he described as initiatives that align with the Federal government’s approach to tackling insecurity.

The Governor was equally presented with an award for his efforts in tackling insecurity.