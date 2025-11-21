Insecurity: Gov AbdulRazaq Holds Security Council Meeting

…As army, police deploy new tactical teams in Kwara

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Friday held a security council meeting where commanders and top government officials reviewed strategies to strengthen public safety and curtail the threats of organized kidnapping gangs.

At the meeting, the Governor received briefings from security commanders following the Tuesday attack on Eruku community in Ekiti Local Government Area of the State.

Addressing a press briefing on the council meeting, the Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi told reporters that the council meeting “Harvested insights from the security commanders on recent happenings and field intelligence in the aftermath of the Eruku incident, including efforts of the security agencies to track down the perpetrators and rescue the victims.

“The meeting also commended heightened security deployments, especially air interdictions which have dislodged the kidnappers from their former hideouts, especially in Ifelodun. It calls for continuous air bombardment of areas identified as criminal hideouts.

“The meeting specifically commended the Military, Police, and DSS for new deployments in the state. In line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, a few days ago, the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, has deployed four different tactical teams (Special Weapons and Tactics, Intelligence Response Team, Special Tactical Squad, Special Intervention Squad) to Kwara to neutralise further threats.

“The Police and DSS reported several arrests of food and fuel suppliers linked to the criminals as well as a man from Makurdi who confessed to fixing weapons for the kidnappers.

“The meeting commended the government’s strategic security decision on schools in parts of the state. Measures may be relaxed, sustained, or extended based on actionable security intelligence.

“This is particularly instructive in the light of the new development in Niger earlier today.

“As security agencies work for safe returns of the girls, the council calls for continuous vigilance and early reporting of any suspicious movement in any parts of the state.

“The meeting approved joint patrols of security forces in different parts of the state especially as the Yuletide approaches. It recommended heightened security measures around vulnerable spots.

“The meeting observed the damaging impacts of social media in the country’s fight against violent non-state actors.

“It expresses concern with how security information is disseminated, including demand for ransom and amplification of information that exposes citizens to more danger. For public safety, it calls for caution in the exercise of freedom of expression.

“The meeting urged citizens to avoid night farming and social activities that expose them to any harm. It urged citizens for prompt report of suspicious movements of any kind to the security agencies, government agencies, and traditional rulers.

“The meeting observed a minute of silence for the victims of the Eruku CAC attack and again commiserated with their families and the larger community.”