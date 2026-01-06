Insecurity: Gombe Bans Scrap Dealers, Begins Tenant Profiling

The Gombe State Government yesterday banned dealing in scraps as part of the measures to improve security. The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Zubairu Umar announced the ban at a news conference after the State Expanded Security Council meeting chaired by Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

According to him, the ban followed the absence of a central union for scrap dealers and reports of illegal and unwholesome activities linked to the business.

Umar said: “We received security reports indicating non-cooperation among scrap dealers, as security agencies could not identify a central union to engage with.”

He added:“Because of the unwholesome and illegal activities of some involved, the State Security Council has, with effect from today, banned all Bolajari (scrap dealers) activities across the state.”

He said the ban would remain until dealers agreed to operate under a unified leadership, register with relevant authorities and relocate to designated locations provided by government.