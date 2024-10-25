Insecurity: Get Me Bello Turji, Badaru Orders Military

Share

The Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru yesterday ordered the military to arrest notorious bandit leader Bello Turji.

The former Jigawa State governor, who was in Zamfara State to convey the presidential directive to the troops in Gusau, said the Federal Government’s firm resolution is to ensure the end of the banditry in the North West.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu has firmly resolved to bring the lingering banditry and other security challenges to an end at all costs.

“I, therefore, direct you to ensure all the bandit leaders and their gangs are finished, you should not wait for further order rather than to reach out to bandits enclaves and fiercely clamp down on them.”

