Insecurity: Gaidam Asks Police To Take Fight To The Enemy

In order to combat Nigeria’s enemies of peace, Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam has called on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to adopt a new aggressive and proactive approach.

Gaidam made this appeal during a formal visit to the NPF’s Abuja headquarters by the ministers and management of the Ministry of Police Affairs.

According to the minister, the Nigeria Police Force had to confront the adversary head-on rather than waiting for an opportunity to strike.

“We must seek out their hideouts, disrupt their operations, and dismantle their networks piece by piece. I stand before you today not just as a minister but as a fellow warrior in the battle against terrorism and banditry that threatens our beloved nation.

“We are facing a formidable enemy, one that thrives in darkness and preys on fear and uncertainty. But I come to you with a message of hope and determination, a message that, together, we can overcome these challenges and emerge victorious.

“By being proactive and taking the fight to the hideouts of the terrorists and bandits, we can weaken them, disrupt their plans, and ultimately defeat them.

“I have full faith in every one of you. I have seen your bravery on the frontlines in many peacekeeping missions, your dedication to duty, and your unwavering commitment to protecting our people,” he said.