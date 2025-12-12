Insecurity: Foundation Sensitises Stakeholders On Warning Signs, Peaceful Coexistence

Background

Religious violence and fundamentalism have been described as context-dependent and highly complex. Intolerance and ffundamentalism are the major causes of violence in religious settings. And this could occur in any religion; be it Christianity, Islam or traditional religion.

Religious conflicts have negative consequences such as death, destruction of property, traumatic experience, deprivation, poverty and many more. The federal government has stressed its commitment to religious freedom, national unity and the fight against violent extremism.

The government gave the assurance on the heels of the recent comments made by the United States President Donald Trump on Christian genocide.

The spokesperson of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Kimiebi Ebienfa emphasised the resoluteness of the government in tackling the scourge of violent extremism which is currently rocking Nigeria. “We mourn all the victims of violent extremism and salute our armed forces as they continue to fight against vicious but cowardly foes.

The federal government of Nigeria will continue to defend all citizens, irrespective of race, creed or religion,’’ he disclosed. Adding, “Like America, Nigeria has no option but to celebrate the diversity that is our greatest strength.

Nigeria is a God-fearing country where we respect faith, tolerance, diversity, and inclusion, in concurrence with the rules based on international order. ‘‘The Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will maintain our laser focus and steadfast commit- ment to all partners who be- lieve in genuine peace, stability, freedom and democracy.’’

Search on freedom of religion, beliefs

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Search for Common Ground, recently organised a three-day training for relevant stakeholders on how to identify early warning signs and indication to curb violence and insecurity. The foundation declared that its mission is to transform the way people manage conflict, move away from violence and toward trust and collaboration.

The training, which focused on Freedom of Religion and Belief (FoRB), was held in Ibadan, Oyo State capital city. The stakeholders at the event were selected from the South West including Edo and Delta states.

They cut across different professions, including; legal practitioners, journalists, community leaders, academia, personnel from the Institute of Peace/conflict, and National Human Rights Commission among others.

The concept was a follow up to incidents of religious crisis that erupted into violence in certain parts of the country. After the incidents, the builders and analysts in Search for Common Ground brainstormed and raised con- cern about the significance of indicators in detecting early warnings.

Search for Common Ground works in the six geopolitical zones of the country, promoting and protecting the Freedom of Religion and Beliefs (PP-FoRB) project. The focus is to empower actors to be able to prevent and ad- dress conflicts along religion lines, and advance Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB in Nigeria).

National Conflict and Policy Analyst of Search for Com- mon Ground, Andy Nkemne- me stated that all stakeholders have a role to play in understanding, interpreting and use of early warning infor- mation to enhance response preparedness.

‘‘It is important to under- stand the available information before violence strikes. Early Warning and Early Response (EWER) system are essential for preventing and mitigating crises,’’ Nkem- neme noted.

‘‘Identifying potentials risks early can help us take proactive measures to reduce the impact of conflict disas- trous or emergencies before they escalate,” he cautioned. Nkemneme harped on the influence of the locals in prompt detecting of early warnings to avert violence.

Collaboration by local communities

According to him, “EWER systems are most effective where there is strong collabo- ration among local communities, government agencies, humanitarian organization and other stakeholders. “Building strong networks, and communication channels ensures that early warnings are shared and acted upon swiftly.

“Local communities play a critical tole in early warning systems. Their knowledge of local contents, risks and dy- namics is invaluable for detecting early signs of crisis. “Empowering communities to actively participate in EWER systems enhances the spread and effectiveness of response efforts.”

Nkemneme further stated that religious pluralism in Nigeria’s diverse religious landscape contributes to a pluralistic society where adherents of different faiths coexist. “The pluralism, however, becomes a source of tension with religious communities sometimes at odds with each other,” he disclosed.

He added that the objec- tives of the programme were to establish effective Early Warning/Early Response (EWER) and referral mecha- nisms for addressing FoRB violations and violence along religious lines in Nigeria.

… embraces all religions

The programme Coordinator, Search for Common Ground, Tosin Adebayo clarified that the freedom of religion and beliefs encompasses all religions and not limited to Christianity and Islam alone He said, ‘‘When talking about Freedom of Religions/ beliefs in EWER system, its not only limited to Christian- ity and Islam, but all religion including the African Traditional religion.”

He stressed on the importance of identifying risk, community assets and capability in conducting community risk assessment in order to reduce risk and increase resilience for safety of lives and properties. Adebayo while highlighting the importance of early warn- ing system stated that “with- out EWER, we will continue to run around the bush, given the risk of misinformation in conflict areas.

“A good Early Warning sys- tems is based on proximity to (if not in) the conflict area, using strong field network of monitors and multiple sources of open source information.”

… practical exercise

Participants were engaged with practical exercise on how to detect early warning for ear- ly response to violence. They all posited that in peace build- ing approach, stakeholders are brought together towards addressing the underlying causes of conflict and fostering sustainable peace and development.

The participants urged the government on educational policy with inclusiveness. The participants further noted that wwithout that kind of policy, we are going to be moulding generation in fault lines. Especially with the situation whereby people use everything to desperately get to power.

They develop conflict against each other, not only religion, they use community in a bid to tackle opponent. Without robust policy that is enforceable in the country the turbulence will continue.

Stakeholders further declared that religious violence in various forms can be pre- vented with early warning system, giving the people op- portunity for timely response.

The system, according to them, prepares the government, international community and other relevant stakeholders for risks and informed decision making for timely responses to prevent the outbreak or escalation of violence.