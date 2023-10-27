Insecurity: Foreign Partners Collaboration Yielding Maximum Outcomes –Military

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that collaboration with foreign partners in the areas of information sharing on security matters and training, has bolstered ongoing operations across theatres. Specifically, the Military disclosed that in the last one week, “surgical operations” by troops resulted in the killing of 73 terrorists, arrest of 182 others, as well as a successful mission, which targeted the residence of an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist in Niger State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who stated this at the regular operational briefing yesterday in Abuja, restated the resolve of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to deny non-state actors and their collaborators freedom of action in any part of the country. Responding to New Telegraph message, the operations spokesperson said: “It is a military collaboration in areas of training and information sharing on security matters across the country.”

Speaking during the brief, the senior officer noted that: “One of the top priorities of the armed forces is to secure the country and protect citizens from harm caused by these terrorist and extremist across the country. “Accordingly, the military is actively working to achieve this mandate. “It is worthy of mention that the armed forces is in the lead in the ongoing country insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in the country.

Significantly, these operations have killed or captured several terrorist, extremist leaders, their facilitators, key associates and numerous of their foot soldiers. “Relatedly, the ongoing surgical operations recently embarked upon have thrown these evil elements into a state of complete disarray due to the precision of the operations. The terrorist and extremist alike are now perplexed and suffocated with little or no hiding place.

It is now a question of sooner than later, before it would be too late for most of them. “During the week and in collaboration with our foreign partners. “The military conducted a surgical operation targeted at the residence of an ISWAP terrorist commander in Niger State. Several arrest and discoveries were made as a result of the operation.