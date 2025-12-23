Insecurity: Flush Out Criminals From S’West, COAS Orders Troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu yesterday ordered troops of the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, to intensify operations and flush out bandits, kidnappers and other criminals operating within its area of responsibility.

He issued the order while addressing soldiers at Odugbo Barracks, Ibadan, during his maiden operational visit to the formation. Shaibu praised the troops for their resilience, professionalism and operational effectiveness in tackling banditry, kidnapping and other crimes, describing their efforts as reassuring to law-abiding citizens.

He said: “I have been fully briefed on your operations and the successes recorded so far. I commend you for your commitment and urge you to sustain the tempo.”

The COAS directed the troops to take the fight to criminal hideouts, stressing that no location must be considered inaccessible. “Go after them in the bushes, forests and wherever they are hiding. Ensure that we reduce these criminal activities to the barest minimum and restore safety across your area of responsibility,” he added.