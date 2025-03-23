Insecurity: Fleeing Bandits Intensify Attacks In Sokoto

Share

Residents of the Baidi community in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State have engaged in a fierce battle with armed bandits, resulting in the death of one person and two others injured.

An eyewitness reported that the unidentified gunmen attacked the Village in broad daylight on Saturday, March 22, injuring three people.

The victims were rushed to Tangaza General Hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

Local sources confirmed that this was the third bandit attack in the area within a week.

It was further revealed that the assailants, who arrived on six motorcycles, with three armed bandits on each, were not members of the Lakurawa terrorist group.

According to local sources, security operatives had successfully driven out the Lakurawa terrorists, weakening their influence in the region.

However, the fleeing bandits have taken advantage of their absence, escalating attacks, kidnappings, and cattle rustling in the communities.

“This is the third attack by bandits since the Lakurawa were forced out of this community,” a local resident said.

They recalled that bandits recently attacked Layinna village in Tangaza LGA, killing one person, injuring several others, and rustling livestock.

Similarly, the assailants also targeted Aliya village, where they prevented residents from accessing the only available well for domestic use.

“We are calling on security agencies to protect the people of this town,” another resident pleaded.

The Chairman of Tangaza Local Government Council, Isah Salihu Kalenjini, did not respond to requests for comment at the time of filing this report.

However, sources confirmed that Kalenjini visited Tangaza General Hospital to assess the condition of those injured in the attack on Baidi village.

