Insecurity: Five Killed In Fresh Lakurawa Bandits Attack In Sokoto

Gunmen suspected to be Lakurawa bandits have attacked the Maganho community in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, shooting dead five people.

An official of the local government area confirmed the incident, stating that the terrorists also rustled many livestock belonging to the people, who are mainly farmers.

According to him, the bandits stormed the community at about 1 p.m. on the fateful day, riding motorcycles and shooting guns sporadically, resulting in the killing of the victims and wounding others.

Residents in the area said this is not the first time the gunmen have attacked the area, noting that the local government area has become a target for the Lakurawa bandits and other terrorists, making daily routine activities more difficult for the people.

They urged urgent measures toward deploying additional security personnel to augment the available security measures on the ground.

While offering prayers for the repose of those who died in the attack, they prayed that Allah would have mercy on them and grant their families patience.

The victims have already been buried according to Islamic rites.