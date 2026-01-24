Insecurity: Fintiri Commends Navy On Civil-military Cooperation

Adamawa State Governor, Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri has applauded the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Idi Abbas for his visionary leadership and commitment to civil-military cooperation.

Governor Fintiri made the commendation on Thursday at the occasion of commissioning and handing over a primary health care centre at Mullah, Hyema Community in Hong Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Human Services, Mr. Zirra Bubanani, also praised the project facilitator for citing the facility in Hyema Community, saying the project will improve access to healthcare services.

According to the governor, the primary health care centre would reduce preventable illnesses, im- prove maternal and child health outcomes and bring affordable healthcare closer to residents. Speaking earlier, the Chief of Naval Staff, said the project was executed under the CNS Special Intervention Quick Impact Project to strengthen civil-military cooperation and support community development.

Vice Admiral Abbas who was represented by Rear Admiral Adamu Yahaya stated that the initiative reflected the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to national development beyond safeguarding lives and property, adding the cooperation will promote collaboration between the Armed Forces and host communities to achieve sustainable peace and development.

He said, “Special Quick Intervention Project was launched in 2024 to reinvigorate civil-military relations and honour distinguished senior officers of the Nigerian Navy. “It is also an indication that beyond physically securing lives and properties, we are committed to serving the interests of Nigerians through other ways”, he said.

The naval boss said the project was facilitated by Rear Admiral Kohath Levi, an illustrious son of the community, describing it as a milestone in community engagement.

Facilities commissioned include a newly constructed healthcare centre with a maternity ward, general ward, consultation room, pharmacy, laboratory and a solar-powered borehole. He urged residents to continue to collaborating with the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies to enhance collective security and wellbeing.

In his remarks, Rear Admiral Kohath Levi, who is the project facilitator, said the project was conceived to address challenges in accessing quality basic healthcare in rural communities.