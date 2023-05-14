Insecurity: Fighter Jet Kills Scores Of Terrorists In Niger

Nigeria military fighter jet on Friday bombarded terrorists in their hideout killing several of them following the abduction of the Village Head of Fugge Community in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.

One of the villagers who spoke on condition of anonymity told our Correspondent that during the attack, the fighter jet descended on the Bandits when they were moving with the abductees who resulted in the death of several of the Bandits and rustled cattle.

The villager said after the bombardment, they saw lifeless bodies of Bandits and dead cows that were killed as the result of the airstrike.

Furthermore, he claimed that the Bandits have gone into their den which is located in the forest bordering Niger State and Kebbi State. Sunday Telegraph gathered that the Head of the village, Mallam Abdullahi Zaure and 49 others were abducted on Friday afternoon when the Bandits numbering over one hundred invaded the village with motorcycles shooting sporadically.

Sunday Telegraph learned that the majority of the abductees were women and children with few males while several cattle were rustled.

The residents said that the terrorists have begun contacting the families of the abductees demanding fuel, motorcycles, and money as ransom for the release of the victims.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts made to contact the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abiodun Wasiu, and the State Commissioner of Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar were not successful as their numbers were not reachable.