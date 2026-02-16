Insecurity: FG Warns Nigerians Against Recruitment To Fight In Foreign Countries

The Federal Government has warned against illegal recruitment of Nigerian citizens into foreign armed conflicts. In a statement yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar expressed concern over the rising and alarming cases of Nigerian citizens being illegally recruited to participate in foreign armed conflicts.

According to him, recent media investigations and security reports indicated that Nigerian nationals were allegedly recruited under false pretences, including promises of lucra-tive employment, security jobs, educational opportunities, or migration incentives.

Tuggar said: “Several Nigerians who have fallen victim to such unfortunate situations were deployed to com-bat zones, after being misled and coerced into signing military service contracts. “Reports suggest that recruitment tactics involve deceptive offers of high monthly salaries, signing bonuses, and fasttracked citizenship.

“In several instances, victims are reportedly compelled to sign contracts in foreign languages without adequate legal guidance, and their travel documents are allegedly confiscated upon arrival.

“Reports also indicate the involvement of intermediaries or agents who facilitate travel arrangements under tourist or other nonmilitary visa categories.” This, according to him, the Federal Government of Nigeria unequivocally warn all citizens against engaging in or accepting any offer that involves participation in foreign armed conflicts.

Also such actions not only endangered lives, but may also violate Nigerian and international laws governing mercenary activities and foreign enlistment.